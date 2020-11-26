Mining News In 90 Seconds | 25 November 2020

Mining News In 90 Seconds brings you all the latest news making headlines in the mining industry.In this weeks installment: Safety and sustainability beyond COVID-19 According to a new report by Boston Consulting Group, mining companies in South Africa will have to adapt their operating models to ensure safety and sustainability as they work to recover from the impact of COVID-19. The report was co-authored by Tycho Mőncks, who is the managing director and partner at BCG Johannesburg. He said that through effective collaboration, various stakeholders can transform the mining industry in South Africa to become greener and globally competitive.
MCSA & members back #Payin30 initiativeThe Minerals Council South Africa has thrown its weight behind the #Payin30 initiative. Minerals Council CEO Rodger Baxter highlighted that South Africa’s economic crisis was worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic, which took a major toll on SME enterprises. The initiative advocates for small and medium enterprise (SME) suppliers to be paid within 30 days. The Council has committed to doing so and urged members to follow suit. Empowering local entrepreneurs Inside Mining’s Sustainability Vol 2 is now available. Following the success of Sustainability Vol 1, Volume 2 is centered around sustainable development in the Southern African mining industry. The magazine focuses on various topics such as ESG, rehabilitation and waste management in the industry.