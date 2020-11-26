Mining News In 90 Seconds | 25 November 2020

Mining News In 90 Seconds brings you all the latest news making headlines in the mining industry.

According to a new report by Boston Consulting Group, mining companies in South Africa will have to adapt their operating models to ensure safety and sustainability as they work to recover from the impact of COVID-19. The report was co-authored by Tycho Mőncks, who is the managing director and partner at BCG Johannesburg. He said that through effective collaboration, various stakeholders can transform the mining industry in South Africa to become greener and globally competitive.

MCSA & members back #Payin30 initiative