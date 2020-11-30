Indaba launches virtual programme

Investing in African Mining Indaba recently launched the Virtual Investment Programme scheduled to take place on 30-31 March 2021.

The IR experts have in-depth knowledge of the companies and assets as well as each investors’ profile to ensure deal origination and corporate access activity is maximised, presenting each participant with a wide range of opportunities.

The personalised concierge service will build a highly targeted and carefully curated meeting schedule, ensuring each participant is matched with delegates based on their specific requirements.

Full access to the enhanced online meeting platform with an easy-to-use filtering system to request one-on-one meetings directly. Participants can discover and reach out to new contacts accordingly.

An online mining company directory with up-to-date corporate and marketing information of every participating mining company.

Plus, exclusive content will be available throughout the programme including the final of the Investment Battlefield and exclusive roundtables led by analysts on the most pertinent themes.

The Programme is a new service for mining companies, investors and analysts to raise capital, pitch their companies and originate deals. “The highly experienced investor relations team will work closely with participants to ensure they are connected with an unrivalled network of elite dealmakers,” commented Kael O’Sullivan, director of investor relations at Mining Indaba. This is what participants can expect from the programme:“Our objective is to bring together regular Mining Indaba Investment Programme clients as well as connecting new investors and mining corporates not yet taking part in any other matchmaking platforms”. said O’Sullivan.

Registration for the Virtual Investment Programme is now available from 25th November. The programme is free to attend for investors and analysts, and mining company rates are competitively priced. There are also a limited number of delegate passes available for bankers and brokers.