Wabtec’s Digital Mine organisation is collaborating with Stone Three to further expand reach and capabilities around optimising mineral processing plants.

This will be achieved through machine vision based smart sensor technology, consultative data analysis and advanced process control services. Maintaining their shared commitment to customers, the agreement entered between Wabtec and Stone Three will allow Wabtec to promote and identify new hardware and software opportunities within the Stone Three portfolio to help mining customers deliver quantifiable outcomes across their value chain. “In the climate of COVID-19, remote monitoring of operations while driving productivity has become increasingly relevant. Our combined offering will offer new features that help mitigate the effect of COVID-19 on mining operations” said Doug Hanson, VP & general manager for Digital Mine. The agreement builds on a relationship of successful collaboration between Wabtec and Stone Three, where the businesses have seen momentum in their efforts to help mine sites connect people, process and technology in key regions such as South Africa and Australia.

“In addition, Stone Three has a highly skilled team of specialists in place that can support with process diagnostics and integration with advanced process control platforms, in order to deliver actionable insights and outcomes-based solutions,” Hanson added.

The collaboration will enable Wabtec to tap into and offer Wabtec’s mining customer base a wide range of capabilities from Stone Three, such as machine vision solutions including froth sensors, particle size analysers, volumetric material analysers and bubble sizers that measure and optimise mineral extraction processes for the mining industry. “Through this collaboration between Wabtec and Stone Three, we are showing our commitment to modernising the mining industry by leveraging Wabtec’s expertise in operations performance management and process optimisation to further advance technology and innovation,” commented Derick Moolman, Stone Three Group CEO. Along the entire rock to dock transportation journey – from mining ore to maximising plant productivity – from ports to intermodal terminals – mainline locomotives and railcars – to train yards and operation centers – Wabtec is accelerating the future of transportation and mining delivering outcomes that are important for the industry. This collaboration brings Wabtec one step closer towards recognising this vision.