Drilling to commence at Haib Copper project

TSX-listed Deep-South Resources has entered into an agreement with Ferrodrill Namibia to proceed with the drilling program on the Haib Copper project in the south of Namibia.

Ferrodrill is a Namibian drilling contractor providing full drilling services since 2007 and has provided services to various companies from exploration to major mining companies. The contract provides for 5 000 meters of diamond drilling. Drilling planning and preparation is on track and we will inform our shareholders of the schedule and complete program in due course. The specific focus of the drilling campaign will be to drill the high-grade area of the deposit uncovered by Deep-South in 2019. The overall program is planned to drill up to 12 000 meters in the area. The first part of the program is to drill 5 000 meters with the goal of infilling gaps in previous drilling to improve the average grade and expand the tonnage of this specific area and eventually estimate a measured resource for the area. The first part of the drilling program will serve as a basis to plan the second phase of the drilling program.

Prospectivity of the high-grade area is demonstrated by numerous drill intersections such as:

HB026: 12m @ 1.81% Cu and 30 ppm MO from 38m

HB041: 56m @ 0.76% Cu and 74 ppm MO from 18m

GFMHB09: 40m @ 0.64% Cu and 75 ppm MO from 150m

GFMHB10: 140m @ 0.62% Cu and 57 ppm MO from 20m

GFMHB08: 230m @ 0.59% Cu and 64 ppm MO from 86m

GFMHB07: 112m @ 0.52% Cu and 37 ppm MO from 14m

HB092: 44m @ 0.53% Cu and 30 ppm MO from 60m

The Haib Copper deposit is a porphyry copper containing a NI 43-101 compliant indicated resource of 457 MT @ 0.31% Cu for 3.12 billion lbs copper and an inferred resource of 342 MT @ 0.29% Cu for 2.19 billion lbs copper.