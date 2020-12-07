Silicosis claimants receive payments

The first six silicosis claimants have received their benefit payments from the Tshiamiso Trust. A total of R1.5 million was paid to all the recipients with each receiving R250 000, based on their 2nd degree silicosis diagnosis.

The six claimants were selected as part of an exercise to test various of the Trust’s internal systems. They are all individuals who are suffering from 2nd degree silicosis and who have already received compensation from the government’s Medical Bureau for Occupational Diseases. They therefore had available clear medical evidence required to complete a claim. The recipients of the benefit payments reside in the Eastern Cape, North West Province and Lesotho respectively. “We are very pleased that, following the complex process of establishing the systems to administer this R5 billion project designed to benefit tens of thousands of mineworkers or their dependants, the first set of benefits have been paid,” said Tshiamiso Trust chair May Hermanus. With this test successfully concluded, the Trust is now in the process of equipping 56 claims lodgement offices around South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, Botswana and Malawi, and training the staff who will deal with claims.

Each claimant will need to lodge their claim in person. Trust is looking at ways to allow claimants to begin making appointments to lodge from around 20 January 2021. The lodgement offices will be operational from 1 February 2021 for claimants to submit the necessary documents and undergo identification through biometric processes. The Trust is also putting in place systems to carry out benefit medical examinations.