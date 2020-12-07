Silicosis claimants receive payments

The first six silicosis claimants have received their benefit payments from the Tshiamiso Trust. A total of R1.5 million was paid to all the recipients with each receiving R250 000, based on their 2nd degree silicosis diagnosis.The six claimants were selected as part of an exercise to test various of the Trust’s internal systems. They are all individuals who are suffering from 2nd degree silicosis and who have already received compensation from the government’s Medical Bureau for Occupational Diseases. They therefore had available clear medical evidence required to complete a claim. The recipients of the benefit payments reside in the Eastern Cape, North West Province and Lesotho respectively. “We are very pleased that, following the complex process of establishing the systems to administer this R5 billion project designed to benefit tens of thousands of mineworkers or their dependants, the first set of benefits have been paid,” said Tshiamiso Trust chair May Hermanus. With this test successfully concluded, the Trust is now in the process of equipping 56 claims lodgement offices around South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, Botswana and Malawi, and training the staff who will deal with claims.
Each claimant will need to lodge their claim in person. Trust is looking at ways to allow claimants to begin making appointments to lodge from around 20 January 2021. The lodgement offices will be operational from 1 February 2021 for claimants to submit the necessary documents and undergo identification through biometric processes. The Trust is also putting in place systems to carry out benefit medical examinations.In the interim, the Trust’s website has a tool through where prospective claimants can check whether they are recorded on the database as having carried out risk work on qualifying mines – those owned or managed by companies party to the silicosis and TB class action settlement. The tool can be found at https://www.tshiamisotrust.com/status-check/. “We wish the recipients all the best for the future. And we undertake to move as rapidly as possible towards processing the claims of those who will be lodging their claims as from February next year. However, we also ask that claimants are patient as there will be a lot of people submitting their documents and the process to check and verify will take time,” Hermanus added. The Trust would again like to warn prospective claimants to beware of individuals who are charging a fee purportedly to assist them to receive benefits. Those people have no authority from the Trust to do so, and they will not be able to provide the service they say they can. When the Trust’s claims system opens, using it will be free of charge.