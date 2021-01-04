MCSA partnership for Mining Indaba Virtual event

The Minerals Council South Africa has entered into a strategic partnership with Investing in African Mining Indaba, for the Mining Indaba Virtual event.

Amid the ongoing global pandemic, Investing in African Mining Indaba announced the cancellation of the 2021 Mining Indaba conference which was to be held in Cape Town from 01-04 February 2021. In its place, the Mining Indaba Virtual event is scheduled to take place on 2-3 February 2021. The Minerals Council has long been a supporter, partner and participant in the annual in-person Mining Indaba that attracts many people, representing governments, companies, investors, media and other stakeholders, to Cape Town every year to engage in discussion and debate, and to attract and channel investment into African mining. The Council’s senior executive for public affairs and transformation, Tebello Chabana explained that the Council was delighted at the partnership with Mining Indaba to keep investing in African mining on the global agenda. “It is an ideal place for companies and investors to meet, for governments to illustrate their support for mining, and for other stakeholders to connect and debate fundamentally important issues,” Chabana said. He added that as the representative of most South African mining and exploration companies, the Minerals Council is ideally placed to help shape the agenda, and to further our purpose of Making Mining Matter

“The Minerals Council is ideally placed to help shape the agenda and to further our purpose of Making Mining Matter” The global pandemic means that things will need to be different in February 2021, and we salute the organisers for taking the early step to transform this event onto a virtual platform. Minerals Council members will play an active role in the Mining Indaba Virtual, and will support Mining Indaba with relevant, timely and constructive content. Similarly, Simon Ford, portfolio director for Investing in African Mining Indaba and Africa Oil Week said that Mining Indaba was equally pleased at the partnership with the Minerals Council South Africa. “They bring to the table unmatched expertise, a great network of connections and will undoubtedly be an asset to the event. As our host country, supporting South Africa in its efforts to build a stronger industry is a priority for us. We look forward to addressing common challenges and engaging in fresh thinking together with the Minerals Council,” he said.