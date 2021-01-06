Botswana renews Lucara’s mining licence

Botswana’s Ministry of Mineral Resources has renewed Lucara Diamond’s mining license for Karowe Mine for a period of 25 years. The licence renewal secures Lucara’s mining rights up to the year 2046.

Lucara CEO and president Eira Thomas said the renewal of the licence and extents extension to 2046 is an important milestone for the Karowe underground expansion project, paving the way for the completion of a supplemental debt financing and full project sanction later this year. “Lucara is grateful for the confidence and support demonstrated by the Government of Botswana as we work to expand our operations at Karowe underground, for the benefit of the Government and the people of Botswana together with Lucara’s shareholders,” Thomas said.

The Karowe underground expansion project, which continued to advance in 2020 under a revised US $22 million budget in response to Covid, focused on time critical-path items, detailed engineering and design, and limited earth works and geotechnical studies. The company continues to explore debt financing options for the underground expansion for those amounts which are expected to exceed the company’s cash flow from operations during the construction period.

The Company anticipates financing to be in place by the second half of this year. The underground expansion program has an estimated capital cost of $514 million and a five-year period of development, with first ore anticipated from underground in 2026. “We look forward to continued cooperation and a mutually rewarding partnership with the Government of Botswana,” Thomas concluded.