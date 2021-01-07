Lucapa unearths 113-carat white diamond

ASX-listed Lucapa Diamond has unearthed a 113-carat white diamond from the Lulo alluvial mine in Angola.

The 113-carat gem-quality white stone is the 1+100ct diamond recovered from Mining Block 46, immediately downstream of the Canguige river. It is also the 17+100 carat white diamond discovery made by Sociedade Mineria Do Lulo – a 40% owner and operator at Lucapa.

The location of the discovery shows that large and high-value diamonds continue to occur right up to the current focus area of Lucapa’s kimberlite exploration program.