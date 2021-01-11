Ramaphosa to deliver keynote address at MI Virtual

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the presidential keynote address at the upcoming Mining Indaba Virtual event.

Ramaphosa joins DRC President Félix Tshisekedi and Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Bio. Mining Indaba Virtual is scheduled to take place on 2-3 February 2021. All three heads of state have previously appeared at the in-person event which was held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC). Ramaphosa made history when he became the first South Africa President to attend the conference in 2019. Tshisekedi and Bio were present at the 2020 conference.

Ten months ago, the World Health Organisation declared a global pandemic, in which South Africa had been praised for its hard lockdowns ensuring the virus was contained. Almost all industries were disrupted and shutdown, including the mining operations within the country, excluding those supplying coal to power generator, Eskom.

As the world starts to recover from the global pandemic, the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SACCI) remarks on the government’s well-thought-out plan to gradually reopen particular economic sectors, whilst continuing to diminish the Covid-19 virus. The mining industry was one of the first to reopen, as it represents 8% of the country’s GDP and up to 60% of South Africa’s exports. Many of the large mining operators helped combat the virus by developing their own health and safety regimes and working closely with the government to transform facilities to help with control the rise of the Covid-19 rates.

This coupled with the South African National Development Plan (NDP), the industry will help rebuild a capable and developmental state, the booming natural resources sector will be the key driver in the Covid-19 recovery, whilst achieving elimination of poverty and reduction of inequality through significant job creation. As a result, the industry will essentially play a critical role in the economic recovery and prosperity in the global transition.

Mining Indaba Virtual geared towards helping the industry build resilience and regrowth, whilst adopting a new mindset. Ramaphosa will take to the online stage to discuss South Africa, the mining economy and the way forward for the country, including opportunities for international investment in gold and PGMS, progress on the country’s response to the global pandemic and ultimately provide an update on South Africa’s power generation and supporting independent generation for mining operators.