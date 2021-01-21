Sibanye-Stillwater’s Shadwick Bessit passes on

Sibanye-Stillwater is mourning the passing of Shadwick Bessit, the executive vice president and head of the group’s SA gold operations.

Bessit passed away on Saturday 16 January 2021, following COVID-19 related complications “It is with deep sadness that we announce the tragic passing of Shadwick, who has been an example of a mindful leader. The board and management have extended their sincere condolences to Shadwick’s family, friends and all his colleagues,” said Neal Froneman, Sibanye-Stillwater CEO.

Bessit was appointed as the Executive Vice President: SA gold operations in February 2019. Prior to this role he served as Senior Vice President: Technical: platinum and gold, Senior Vice President: Kroondal and Rustenburg operations and Senior Vice President: underground operations – Kloof and Driefontein.

William Osae – Senior Vice President: Technical Services, SA gold operations – has been appointed head in the interim in order to ensure operational continuity and the ongoing focus on safe production. “We mourn the loss of a dear colleague, a leader and highly valued member of the senior leadership team. Shadwick was an invaluable member of our leadership team. He will be missed. May he rest in peace,” concluded Froneman.