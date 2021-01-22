What to expect from MI Virtual

Investing in African Mining Indaba announced the line-up of keynote speakers for Mining Indaba Virtual, which will take place 2-3 February 2021.

The organisers are delighted to confirm four heads of state will be delivering keynote addresses, including Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa, Julius Maada Bio, President of Sierra Leone, Mokgweetsi Masisi, President of Botswana and Félix Tshisekedi, President of Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). They will be discussing the opportunity for international investment and much more for their countries.

Joining the heads of state on the expanding list of speakers are CEOs from major mining companies, government leaders and senior representatives from across the global mining industry. Tackling topics from reigniting mining capital: ESG investing in a Covid-recovery world, harnessing technology and automation to grow economies to opportunities for battery metals in the global reboot, green metals, PGMs and global decarbonisation and more.

This year’s virtual event has been designed to reflect the priorities of helping to rebuild and shape the future of the industry. Spread over two half days, it will boast a highly exceptional line-up of industry speakers. “Mining Indaba has been built on 27 years of industry support, and this year, although virtual, we want to help to continue to support the industry during such a turbulent year. The programme truly reflects the industry’s needs and will support the industry for the year ahead,” said Tom Quinn, Head of Content: Mining Indaba and Africa Oil Week.

The line-up of speakers joining heads of state include:

Gwede Mantashe, Minister of Minerals Resources & Energy, South Africa

Mark Cutifani, Chief Executive, Anglo American

Roger Baxter, CEO, Minerals Council South Africa

Mxolisi Mgojo, CEO, Exxaro Resources

Bold Bataar, CEO Energy & Minerals, Rio Tinto

Neal Froneman, CEO, Sibanye-Stillwater

Alfred Baku, Executive Vice President, Gold Fields

Nigel Beck, Head of Sustainable Finance, Standard Bank

Shirley Webber, Managing Director – Head of Natural Resources, Absa Bank

Steven Phiri, CEO, RBPlat

Natascha Viljoen, CEO, Anglo American Platinum

Rebecca Campbell, Partner, White & Case

Humphrey Oriakhi, Managing Director, PAC Capital Limited

Adrian Hammond, Lead PGM Analyst, SBG Securities

Geared towards building ‘Resilience and Regrowth: Adopting the New Mindset for African Mining’ to help rebuild and shape the future of the industry. This free to attend online conference is now CPD certified meaning attendance counts towards professional development, featuring high-level content including pioneering insights, multi-stakeholder strategic conversations, presidential addresses and more.

Registration for the Mining Indaba Virtual has now opened, the event is free to attend. For more information about the programme visit: https://miningindaba.com/Page/mining-indaba-virtual.