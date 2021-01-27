Mining News In 90 Seconds | 27 January 2021

Mining News In 90 Seconds is back to bring you the latest news making headlines in the mining industry.

In this weeks installment:

Mining industry supports Covid-19 vaccine rollout

The Minerals Council South Africa has expressed its commitment to supporting a national government-led rollout of an urgently applied and effective vaccine programme.

Minerals Council CEO Roger Baxter said that while government is primarily responsible for funding the vaccine roll-out and is the single buyer, the mining industry can play a material role in accelerating the vaccination programme on mines and in mining communities.

Chris Griffith appointed Gold Fields CEO

Gold Fields has appointed Chris Griffith as the new CEO and executive director. As of the 1st of April 2021, Griffith will take over from Nick Holland, who is going on retirement.

Glencore seals the deal on Mopnai sale

And finally, Glencore’s subsidiary Carlisa Investments has signed an agreement to conclude the sale of Mopani Copper Mines in Zambia to ZCCM Investments Holdings for US$1.5 billion.