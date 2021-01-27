Returning to work safely

With the start of the new year, Arnot Opco’s staff members are returning to work. With the country and the world still firmly in the grips of the COVID-19 pandemic, worker safety is paramount.

The year 2021 is a milestone year for the company which is working to restart operations at Arnot Mine and put coal on conveyer belts for delivery.

As the mine re-opens, South Africa is recording an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in what national health officials have termed the second wave of infections. The effects of the holiday season are being felt in many industries, and mining is no different.

Arnot Opco, however, is not leaving anything to chance, preparations have been under way in order to deal with a possible spike in infections among its workers. The company has been working on a plan to mitigate a possible coronavirus resurgence since December 2020. The planning started just as workers were preparing to leave the province in order to celebrate the festive break with their families.

Mathias Sithole, Arnot Opco COO, said the company has been running targeted awareness campaigns in order to inform the workers about COVID-19. The company’s COVID-19 strategy is drawn from that of the national Department of Health. Sithole said they have set up a new project called the Toolbox talks on COVID-19, which is gaining traction among employees. “Daily National, Provincial, District and Arnot Opco COVID-19 statistics are discussed during these meetings”, said Sithole.

As part of ongoing efforts to keep track of any worker infections, onsite COVID-19 testing has been conducted. Sithole explained that since the beginning of 2021, the company has conducted 524 COVID-19 tests. The screening of people who enter the mine is also happening daily.

The pandemic has had a negative impact on the economy, affecting the operations of many businesses. According to Sithole, Arnot Opco has priced-in the financial implications associated with COVID-19. “We have planned our operation around the pandemic and put in place measures to ensure the safety of our workers. We have ensured a proper separation of work streams, this protocol includes a micro-scoped approach of even separating the transportation of workforce in underground carriers”, said Sithole.

The mine’s Safety, Health, Environment and Quality division reviews COVID-19 data from different sites on an ongoing basis, to adjust the company’s response to the ever-changing face of the global pandemic.