Exxaro secures Top Employer certification for 2021

The 2021 Top Employers have been announced and diversified resources company Exxaro has been recognised as a Top Employer in South Africa.

Being certified as a Top Employer reflects the mining organisation’s dedication to a better world of work, exhibiting this through excellent human resources policies and people practices. This is the second time Exxaro has received the honour, with its first Top Employer recognition in 2014.

“Despite the challenging year we have experienced (which has certainly made an impact on organisations around the globe), Exxaro has continued to demonstrate the power of putting their people first in the workplace. We are proud to share this year’s announcement and congratulate the organisations who have been certified in their respective countries through the Top Employers Institute programme,” said Top Employers Institute CEO David Plink.

The Top Employers Institute programme certifies organisations based on the participation and results of their HR Best Practices Survey. This survey covers six HR domains consisting of 20 topics, including people strategy, work environment, talent acquisition, learning, well-being, diversity and inclusion, and more.

Vanisha Balgobind, Exxaro’s Executive Head of Human Resources, agreed, adding, “Being named a Top Employer in South Africa aligns with Exxaro’s core purpose to power better lives in Africa and beyond. We take pride in our diverse and talented workforce and have always considered our people our greatest asset. Investing in our workforce and company culture is a top priority for us and we will continue to do everything in our power to look after our employees and enrich their lives.”

Established 30 years ago and headquartered in the Netherlands, the Top Employers Institute has certified over 1 600 organisations in 120 regions across five continents. These certified Top Employers positively impact the lives of over seven million employees globally.

The prestigious global achievement is a testament to Exxaro’s commitment to providing the very best workplace environment for its employees to thrive, both personally and professionally. As a people-first organisation with progressive, diverse and inclusive HR practices, Exxaro proudly leads the way in the development of its people, setting an example in the mining industry, country and continent.

“We hope to nurture and develop community leaders and change-makers who will, in turn, drive social and economic development across the country, transforming Africa for the better,” Balgobind concluded.