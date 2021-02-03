Fatality at Phakisa mine

A Harmony Gold employee succumbed to injuries following a winch-related incident that occurred on 22 January 2021, at its Phakisa mine, in Welkom in the Free State Province.

Organised labour and relevant authorities were informed following the incident. An investigation into the incident is underway. This is the second fatality at Harmony for the year 2021. Another employee passed on following a fall of ground incident at Bambanani mine on 13 January 2021.

Harmony’s CEO, Peter Steenkamp, has extended his deepest condolences, and those of the company, to the family, colleagues and friends of the deceased. “We are deeply saddened by this incident. We are once again reminded that – despite the various safety initiatives that have been embedded throughout the company – we need to do even more to ensure that our work areas are safe.

It is for that reason that a safety day has been declared throughout Harmony, aimed at reinforcing Harmony’s safety standards and safe behaviour”, Steenkamp said.