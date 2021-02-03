Mining News In 90 Seconds 03 February 2021

Mining News In 90 Seconds brings you the latest news making headlines in the mining industry.

In this weeks installment:

MRS puts world-class technology to the test

The Mines Rescue Services has developed the world’s first mobile rescue winder.

The world-class winder enables proto teams to access shafts and carry out rescue operations at depths of 3 000 metres if required. It can also carry up to six people at a time, as well as equipment and medical supplies. Previously, rescue winders could only reach depths of 1 200 metres.

ZAC gears up to restart operations

KwaZulu-Natal based Zululand Anthracite Colliery is gearing up to restart mining and processing operations at the mine.

Bradley Hammond, Menar’s chief operating officer said that although it was a challenging year for all industries, there was a steady rebound in market conditions which put ZAC in a good position to support existing and new customers in their anthracite product supply needs on a long-term basis.

Fatality at Phakisa mine

A Harmony Gold employee passed on following a winch-related incident at Phakisa mine, in the Free State Province. This is Harmony’s second for 2021, following the passing of another employee in a fall of ground incident at Bambanani mine.