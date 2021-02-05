Richard Cox Sibanye-Stillwater’s new EVP for SA gold operations

Richard Cox has been appointed as Sibanye-Stillwater’s Executive Vice President (EVP) for SA’s gold operations. His appointment was effective as of 01 February 2021 and follows the untimely passing of Shadwick Bessit in January 2021.

“We welcome Richard to the executive team and look forward to the positive input he will make and leadership he will bring to the very competent SA gold operational team,” said Sibanye-Stillwater’s group CEO Neal Froneman. With more than 27 years’ experience in the gold and PGM mining industries, Cox previously worked at Anglo American Platinum’s Mogalakwena PGM complex before joining Sibanye-Stillwater.

He has a proven track record of leading sizeable operations in achieving improved safety, health and environmental performance, launching cutting edge business solutions, and driving greater efficiencies. ” We are grateful to be able to draw from an extensive bench of experienced managers in our talent pool,” concluded Froneman.