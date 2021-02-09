Fatal incident at Harmony’s Target mine

Harmony Gold has reported another fatality at its Target mine in Welkom, Free State. The employee was fatally injured following a seismic event that triggered a fall of ground.

In a statement, the company stated that relevant authorities had been informed and that investigation was underway.

“On Friday last week we declared a safety day and brought all our operations and surface plants to a complete standstill to reinforce and revitalise our journey towards improving safe behaviour in the workplace,” said Harmony CEO Peter Steenkamp.

Steenkamp added that Harmony’s risk-based safety approach is aimed at ensuring that no life is lost at any of our mines. “Every effort is made to embed a proactive safety culture within Harmony and our goal is zero harm.”

According to the statement, Harmony’s Board and executives have extended their deepest condolences, and those of the company, to the family, colleagues and friends of the deceased. The family will receive the necessary counselling and support in line with Harmony’s bereavement policy.