Mining News In 90 Seconds 10 February 2021

Mining News In 90 Seconds brings you the latest news making headlines in the mining industry.

In this weeks installment:

Ramaphosa gives mining a nod at MI Virtual

President Cyril Ramaphosa commended South Africa’s mining industry for protecting the health and lives of workers throughout the global Covid-19 pandemic.

He was speaking during his presidential address on the first day of Mining Indaba’s virtual event. Ramaphosa also said that he was encouraged by the positive sentiment from the mining industry towards the vaccine rollout.

Unions and MCSA committed to fighting COVID-19

The Minerals Council South Africa met with various trade unions to discuss the prevention of the spread of COVID-19, and to combat its impact on the mining industry, its employees and mining communities.

Some of the unions involved include, AMCU, NUM, Solidarity and UASA.

Richard Cox Sibanye-Stillwater’s new EVP for SA gold operations

Sibanye-Stillwater has appointed Richard Cox as the Executive Vice President (EVP) for SA’s gold operations. His appointment was effective from 01 February 2021 and follows the untimely passing of Shadwick Bessit in January 2021.