New appointment at Deep-South Resources

Dean Richards was recently appointed vice president of mineral resources development at Deep-South Resources.

He has 29 years’ geological experience in exploration, mineral resource modelling and estimation, as well as mine planning and design.Before establishing Obsidian Consulting Services in 2006, he worked for 8 years in the technical mining software industry selling, supporting and consulting with Geovia GEMS, Whittle, Minemax and iGantt.

“Deep-South is at a turning point with our Haib Copper project in Namibia and the addition of Mr. Richards to the technical team of the company is a very strong move into the development of the company,” commented John Akwenye, Chairman of Deep-South. Richards has also worked in various locations across Africa, Europe and South America in diverse geological terranes and on a range of commodities including but not limited to base metals, gold, silver, platinum group metals and diamonds as well as commodities such as iron ore, manganese, titanium and vanadium.

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology and Applied Geology from the University of Kwazulu-Natal, South Africa and is a registered member of SACNASP and the South African Geological Society. “Mr. Richards bring a wealth of technical knowledge and experience in the exploration and mining industry. His vast experience and specialized technical skills add considerable strength to Deep-South,” concluded Akwenye.