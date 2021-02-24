Mining News In 90 Seconds 24 February 2021

Mining News In 90 Seconds brings you the latest news making headlines in the mining industry.

In this weeks installment:

Sibanye-Stillwater’s record-breaking results

Sibanye-Stillwater delivered impressive results for the six months and year ended 31 December 2020.

Despite challenges associated with Covid-19, Sibanye-Stillwater’s operational performance was satisfying as the South African operations recovered strongly from the Covid-19 lockdown in Q2 2020, reaching normalised production levels by November 2020.

CEO Neal Froneman said the results demonstrated the benefits of the Group’s larger, diversified production base.

Sibanye-Stillwater’s record-breaking results

Barrick Gold has reached an agreement to sell its stake in the Lagunas Norte mine in Peru. Barrick’s president and chief executive Mark Bristow said the sale was in line with Barrick’s policy of selling non-core interests, in order to focus its portfolio on Tier One1 assets.

Progress on Khemisset Potash Project

Emmerson Plc is making progress on the Khemisset Potash Project. The Moroccan focused potash development company announced that it was in the process of assessing a conceptual, staged, development for the project.