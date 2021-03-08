Mining Indaba’s Investment Battlefield returns

Investing in African Mining Indaba (Mining Indaba), is hosting the Investment Battlefield online this year.

From Tuesday 9th March 2021, Africa’s hottest junior mining companies will battle against each other during the Investment Battlefield. Kael O’Sullivan, director of Investor Relations at Mining Indaba said, “Given the huge success of the Investment Battlefield since it launched in 2017, we wanted to continue this year despite the global pandemic challenges. We believe the format will translate well to the virtual environment of the Investment Programme and once again, prove an integral part of our offering aimed at investors and mining companies”.

Global investors and financiers are encouraged to tune in to review projects and financial overviews of some of Africa’s most promising mining projects. “Whether virtually or in-person, we believe it is important for junior mining entrepreneurs to be given the opportunity to gain exposure and build relationships with investors and brokers,” O’Sullivan added.

Providing a way for capital holders to uncover new projects and ideas that were not previously on their radars which takes place weekly, starting with Precious Metals Exploration (9 & 11 March), followed by bulk and base metals (16 & 18 March) and battery and energy materials (23 & 25 March). “It not only allows juniors to receive first-hand feedback from the investors themselves, learn exactly what investors are looking for and how to increase their appeal but also provides an opportunity for juniors to present themselves as leading emerging developers and miners,” he said.

Virtual event line up

First Stage: Precious Metals Exploration will spotlight companies who are in the exploration stage of their project on Tuesday 9th March at 14:00 (GMT). The junior mining companies include Ingrid Hibbard, President and CEO, Pelangio Exploration, Sean Meadon, executive director, Platinum 1 and Christopher Drysdale, Vice President of Operations, Antler Gold. The companies will be presenting to a top panel of judges from OCIM Precious Metals, Elemental Royalties and MJG Capital.

The First Stage: Precious Metals Development will follow on from this on Thursday 11th March at 14:00 (GMT) and pitching companies include Andrew Dinning, Managing Director and CEO, Samara Resources, Shedrack Kombe, CEO, Mcharo-Kombe and Bert Monro, CEO and Director, Cora Gold to Medea Natural Resources, Afena Capital and Triple Flag Precious Metals who form the panel of investor judges.

For the first time, it’s not just the expert panel of judges who will choose the finalists, the audience will be asked to vote on who they think should go through to the next round and go on to be crowned the 2021 champion.

The Investment Battlefield will be held in conjunction with the Virtual Investment Programme (launching 30-31 March), a two-day programme of highly targeted and optimised investment meetings for the global mining finance community and junior and mid-tier mining companies. The semi-final and final will be streamed live exclusively to participants of the programme. “We are all looking forward to showcasing some of the most promising junior miners in Africa throughout March 2021,” O’Sullivan concluded.