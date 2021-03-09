Mintek CEO to present at the African Mining Breakfast

Mintek CEO, Dr Molefi Motuku will present at the virtual 22nd African Mining Breakfast & 19th Investing in African Mining Seminar on Tuesday 09 March 2021 at 13:05 EST (20:05 South Africa Standard Time)

Following the opening addresses there will be Spotlight sessions each day focusing on specific geographic regions and countries in Africa. Each Spotlight features presentations by African mining ministers, mining company CEO’s, service providers and expert advisors to the mining industry in that region.

Dr Motuku will present a topic on ‘Investment Opportunities in Mining and Mineral Processing in South Africa’. This will take place during session 4: Spotlight on South Africa. The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy, leaders and CEOs of mining houses in South Africa will also take part in this session.