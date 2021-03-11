New members join World Gold Council

Aura Minerals, B2Gold, Sandstorm Gold Royalties and Zhaojin Group have joined the World Gold Council as members.

Aura Minerals is a fast growth gold and copper production company focused on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. Aura owns four operational projects and has four under study in its pipeline.

“We are pleased to be joining the World Gold Council. I look forward to collaborating with Members to help us achieve our ambition to build a stronger, smarter, and sustainable mining company and industry,” said Rodrigo Barbosa, President & CEO of Aura Minerals

B2Gold is a low cost international senior gold producer with three operating gold mines and numerous exploration and development projects in various countries including Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland and Uzbekistan.

“Joining the World Gold Council is key to our corporate strategy, which is focused on generating ‘dramatic growth’ in gold production and cash flow. We look forward to working with the Council and its membership,” commented Clive Johnson, President, CEO & Director of B2Gold.

Sandstorm Gold Royalties was founded in 2008 and has since become one of the largest gold royalty companies in the world. Sandstorm has acquired a portfolio of 201 royalties, of which 24 of the underlying mines are producing.

“We are excited to join the World Gold Council’s Board of Members. We already work with a number of the Council’s members through our network of royalties around the world and look forward to collaborating with more of the world’s leading gold mining companies,” said Nolan Watson, President, CEO & Director of Sandstorm Gold Royalties.

Zhaojin Group is located in Zhaoyuan City, Shandong Province, which is famous for its rich gold. The company was founded in 1974 and since then, has formed a complete gold industrial chain covering gold exploration, mining, ore dressing, smelting, refining, gold and silver products processing and marketing.

“We are excited to be part of the work that the World Gold Council is leading in China as our market continues to grow. I am looking forward to working with like-minded companies here in China, and the entire World Gold Council membership,” said Weng Zhanbin, Chairman of Zhaojin Group.

Commenting on the inclusion of the new members, World Gold Council chair Randy Smallwood said he was delighted to welcome all members. “Each of them will bring a different area of expertise to our organisation and I look forward to collaborating with them in 2021 and beyond. Working together, our industry can only become stronger.”