Mark Bristow pays tribute to the late Tanzanian President John Magufuli

Mark Bristow, Barrick Gold chief executive and president, paid tribute to the late Tanzanian President John Magufuli.

Magufuli’s passing was announced by Vice-President Samia Suluhu Hassan during an address on state television on Wednesday 17 March 2021. “It is with deep regret that I inform you that today on the 17th of March 2021 at 6pm we lost our brave leader, the President of the Republic of Tanzania, John Pombe Magufuli,” said the vice-president.

Bristow said the company mourned with the people of Tanzania at the loss of the late president. He also described the late president as a visionary statesman who saw the value of a thriving mining sector to his country’s economy and partnered with Barrick in a joint venture, Twiga Minerals Corporation, to manage the company’s mines in Tanzania and to share the economic benefits they generated equally between Barrick and its stakeholders in that country. Bristow said Twiga would stand as a monument to the late president’s foresight and should serve as a model for future partnerships between governments and mining companies in Africa.

During her address, Hassan said that Magufuli had died of a heart condition which he had been battling with for a decade.