Investment Battlefield reaching culmination

Winners of the First Stage: Precious Metals rounds of Mining Indaba’s Investment Battlefield have been announced.

The virtual event reconvenes this week for the First Stage: Battery and Energy Exploration and Development heats, taking place 23 and 25 March at 14:00 (GMT). The popular feature saw the global finance community tuning in to watch junior mining companies take to the virtual stage and battle for the prestigious title to a panel of expert judges including OCIM Precious Metals, Elemental Royalties, MJG Capital, Afena Capital and Triple Flag Precious Metals.

First stage

The First Stage: Precious Metals Exploration heat spotlighted precious metals explorers in Africa, companies included Antler Gold, Platinum 1 and Pelangio Exploration fighting for a spot in the final. After careful deliberation, Antler Gold was announced the first winner for their next gold discovery within the highly prospective central Damara Mobile Belt in Namibia. The exploration activities provide an almost tenure-wide coverage of the zones by geochemical and geophysical surveys. The feedback was unanimous as Namibia is highlighted as an attractive place to conduct and operate projects, not just in Africa but globally with the recent success stories in the market.

The second heat in the First Stage: Precious Metals Development named Cora Gold the winner, up against Samara Resources and Mcharo-Kombe. It was a very close-run competition, however the emerging West African gold developer with a portfolio of prospective gold assets across Mali and Senegal, located amongst multiple operational mines. The developing Sanankoro gold project in Southern Mali and the continued regional exploration across +1 00km2 of active permits creates the largest single drill programme Cora Gold has undertaken – up to 35 000m, doubling the metres from previous years. It was a difficult decision, nonetheless, it has a quicker timeline to production, the ability to produce earlier than the other presenting companies coupled with already strong funding partners that will take it through production.

The First Stage: Precious Metals Exploration will be followed by the First Stage: Battery and Energy Materials Development on Thursday 25 March. The junior mining companies include Ironridge Resources, Marenica Energy, Be Metals, Premier African Minerals and Gratomic. The panel of judges consists of Pangea Resources, Terea Africa, AMED, The Noble Group, Standard Chartered Bank and Mergence Corporate Solutions.

Virtual Investment Programme

To find out who will be joining Antler Gold and Cora Gold in the battery metals vs gold final on 31 March and becoming the 2021 champion, click here to register for a place in the audience.

The Investment Battlefield will be held in conjunction with the Virtual Investment Programme (launching 30-31 March), a two-day programme of highly targeted and optimised investment meetings for the global mining finance community and junior and mid-tier mining companies. The final will be streamed live exclusively to participants of the programme.

For more information on how to join the Virtual Investment Programme, please click here.