A-OSH & Facilities Management Expo moved to November 2021

Securex South Africa’s A-OSH Expo and Facilities Management Expo has been moved to later this year.

Prior to making the decision, event organisers consulted with the security, occupational health and safety as well as facilities management industries. It was then decided to reschedule the two expos – which were initially planned for June 2021 at Gallagher Convention Centre – to 16-18 November 2021 at the same venue.

“Measures declared by the president on Sunday the 28th of February 2021 to move the country from coronavirus alert level 3 to alert level 1 with a ban on mass gatherings of more than 100 people, as well as social distancing, lead us to the decision to reschedule the events,” says Gary Corin, MD of Specialised Exhibitions. He added that the safety and wellbeing of exhibitors, suppliers and visitors – and the industry as a whole – is of paramount importance, hence the decision to reschedule this range of shows to November.

Exhibition advantages

“Our exhibitions provide a platform for our exhibitors to engage face-to-face with their clients, launch new products and stay up to date with industry trends. We as humans crave socialisation and networking with new individuals,” Corin explain. In addition, he said that face-to-face events provide countless opportunities to connect with others in a way that cannot be achieved online. “It’s our human nature to congregate with each other, people have slowly and safely started re-engaging, and it’s time for business to do that again in the events and exhibitions environment.”

Using the ‘Restart Expo in November 2020’ as an example, Corin explained that the exhibition organisers managed to host the event under Covid-19 health protocols. “We look forward to our industry opening and taking a leadership position when delivering business to business exhibitions.”

“Specialised Exhibitions looks forward to hosting a strong event for the security, occupational health and safety and facilities management industries in November 2021. We appreciate the input, engagement and support of all industry stakeholders,” Corin concluded.