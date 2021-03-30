Investing in African Mining Indaba’s Virtual Investment Programme kicks off today.

Mining Indaba has partnered with Investec CIB in hosting the CPD certified analyst-led roundtable discussion, taking place on 30 March at 14:00 South African time.

Featured panellists include:

Nkateko Mathonsi, Analyst, Investec CIB

Ruben Fernandes, CEO of Base Metals, Anglo American

Fortune Mojapelo, CEO, Bushveld Minerals

Julian Kettle, Senior Vice President, Vice-Chair Metals & Mining, Wood Mackenzie

Jeremy Wrathall, CEO, Cornish Lithium

Denis Sharypin, Director of Strategic Marketing, Norilsk Nickel

Despite the ongoing challenges of the global epidemic, the price of metals with applications to the energy sector have reached record highs. This year, the copper price touched heights not seen in nearly a decade, while platinum lingers around its highest price since 2014. Demand for these metals and others are crucial for the green energy revolution is expected to remain strong and the boost from stimulus spending will likely lead to a boom that echoes the last “super cycle” that kicked off in the early 2000s.

As governments prepare to embark on a new wave of infrastructure spending to stimulate growth in a post-pandemic world, the CPD certified roundtable led by Nkateko Mathonsi – analyst at Investec CIB – will ask the question ‘are we on the brink of a new commodity “super cycle”?’. Producers and explorers of copper, nickel, lithium, vanadium and manganese will deliberate on the role in which these metals will play in the momentous shift to green energy. Exploring the supply and demand fundamentals as well as the various technologies likely to underpin the respective markets in the medium to long-term.

The roundtable will coincide with the Virtual Investment Programme (launching 30-31 March), a two-day programme of highly targeted and optimised investment meetings and world-leading content exclusive for the global mining finance community as well as junior and mid-tier mining companies.