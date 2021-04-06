Petra’s Cullinan mine recovers 39.34 carat blue diamond

Petra Diamonds recently announced the recovery of a high quality 39.34 carat Type IIb blue diamond at Cullinan mine.

Cullinan is renowned as a source of large, high-quality gem diamonds, including Type II stones, as well as being the world’s most important source of very rare blue diamonds.

The mine has also produced over 800 stones of greater than 100 carats, over 140 stones weighing more than 200 carats and more than a quarter of all the world’s diamonds of greater than 400 carats.

Petra expects the recently discovered diamond to be sold via a special tender.