Board changes at Ivanhoe’s Kamoa Copper

Ivanhoe Mines has announced two appointees to Kamoa Copper’s Board of Directors. Ben Munanga as Chairman of its Board of Directors.

Kamoa Copper is responsible for the development of the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Mine – a Tier one asset. The Mine is a joint venture between Ivanhoe Mines (39.6%), Zijin Mining Group (39.6%), Crystal River (0.8%) and the DRC government (20%). Ivanhoe Mines and Zijin Mining are co-funding development of the project. Initial copper concentrate production from the Kakula Mine, the first of multiple mines planned on the 400-square-kilometre Kamoa-Kakula mining licence, is scheduled to begin in July 2021.

Who is Ben Munanga?

Munanga has served as the general manager of Ivanhoe Mines Energy DRC (IVEN) since August 2015. Prior to joining IVEN, he was the head of power, infrastructure and bulk services with Eurasian natural resources corporation (ENRC) since 2009.

By trade, Munanga is an electrical engineer and holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Mons in Belgium. He currently is Chairman of the Energy Commission of the Chamber of Mines. Before joining the mining industry in 2006, he held various senior positions South Africa’s power utility Eskom, for 11years.

Robert Friedland, Ivanhoe’s founder and non-independent director commented on behalf of the board saying that they acknowledged Munanga’s excellent work in upgrading the Mwadingusha hydropower plant. “During his six-year tenure at Ivanhoe Mines Energy DRC, Ben has become a trusted leader. His knowledge of our businesses and proven ability to partner across the industry make him ideal to advance our efforts at Kamoa Copper,” Friedland said. Munanga replaces Louis Watum as Chairman of Kamoa Copper’s Board of Directors.

The Kakula Copper Mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is on track for first production in Q3 2021 (Credit: Ivanhoe Mines)



Another appointment

Olivier Binyingo, Ivanhoe Mines’ Vice President Public Affairs DRC, also was appointed to the Board of Directors of Kamoa Copper. Binyingo joined Ivanhoe Mines in November 2020 with a focus on enhancing relationships with the DRC’s public sector stakeholders of both the Kamoa-Kakula and Kipushi projects.

Olivier holds a master’s degree in law from the Katholieke Universiteit Leuven (Belgium) as well as a master’s degree in security and defence from the Université Grenoble Alpes (France). Before joining Ivanhoe, Binyingo held senior positions in a number of professional services firms, advising clients on their projects and operations on the African continent. Legal directory Chambers Global has consistently recognised Binyingo as an expert on the DRC. In addition, he was ranked as one of the most influential lawyers in Francophone Africa in 2019 by Jeune Afrique.

“We are thrilled to have Ben and Olivier join Kamoa Copper’s board of directors as we pursue our goal of building an enduring, responsible, multinational mining company. Both Ben and Olivier are passionate advocates of the DRC mining industry, and we believe they will provide valuable perspectives as Kamoa Copper continues its journey to becoming the world’s greenest, major copper producer,” Friedland concluded.