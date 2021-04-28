Minexx appoints chief investment officer

Minexx has appointed Emmanuel Beau as the chief investment officer. In his new role, Beau will be responsible for the development of innovative financial products to enable the company to operate at greater scale across minerals and in different countries.

He will also lead the company’s fundraising strategy. “It is great to be joined by someone of Emmanuel’s calibre with his expertise, not only in the creation of successful financing models but also with the first-hand knowledge of operating in sub-Saharan Africa which is key for us,” commented Marcus Scaramanga, CEO and co-founder of Minexx.

Beau joins Minexx after successfully launching the Energy Access Ventures Fund, a $90 million venture and impact fund dedicated to energy access in sub-Saharan Africa. The fund attracted international investors including Schneider Electric, the European Investment Bank, CDC Group, FMO, OFID and Proparco.

His appointment comes two months after the company announced a world first as it exported minerals with full financial transparency from the Democratic Republic of Congo, by processing $250k of blockchain certified payments.

Global demand for minerals

The demand for minerals such as cobalt, copper, tin and tungsten has rapidly increased in line with the growing appetite for technology. Many are sourced by artisanal miners with 250 million people globally who depend on this informal industry, many of whom are in sub-Saharan Africa.

The Minexx blockchain platform, which has global application, enables trade and compliance – bringing benefits to miners, smelters, traders, tech companies and governments while directly impacting 10 of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

“I am delighted to be joining the Minexx team at this juncture,” said Beau. He explained that one of the most significant challenges for governments and for the artisanal miners themselves, is how to get enough capital into the places that need it most. “We have the technology and so capital is the next piece of the puzzle. The combination will enable us to have a greater positive impact, bringing more traceability, transparency and trust through the Minexx platform,” he concluded.