Electra Mining Botswana 2021 cancelled due to Covid-19

Specialised Exhibitions has announced that Electra Mining Botswana 2021, scheduled to take place from 14-16 September 2021 at Fairground Holdings, Gaborone, Botswana, has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The next edition of the show will be held in September 2023 at the same venue. “Given the Botswana COVID-19 restrictions, which includes the continued temporary prohibition of large gatherings and restrictions on local and international travel, we have made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s Electra Mining Botswana,” explained Gary Corin, MD of Specialised Exhibitions.

Corin added that although it was disappointing that the 2021 show would not go ahead as planned, the safety and wellbeing of exhibitors, suppliers, visitors and the industry as a whole is important to organisers.

Exhibitions post Covid-19

Charlene Hefer, portfolio director at Specialised Exhibitions, provided a brief insight into what exhibitions will be like after the pandemic. “Exhibitions post COVID-19 will play an essential role in providing a fast-track to economic recovery,” she said. Hefer added that exhibitions would enable the all-important face-to-face connection between buyers and sellers, bring new products to market, drive innovation, forge partnerships, build brands and community, offer immersive experiences and provide intellectual content and educational opportunities through seminars and workshops.

In terms of the expo itself, Fhoster Manyaapelo, TRM Group Safety MD, said that the show helps boost the national economy through the many local suppliers and companies that engage under one roof. “Moreover, our attendees always walk away from our free to attend seminars equipped with a wealth of knowledge and insight to better navigate their respective industries. This is a time to remain positive and prepare ourselves for a triumphant return in 2023. We look forward to reuniting with all our stakeholders, partners and sponsors in 2023 for a bigger, better Electra Mining Botswana Expo!” Manyaapelo concluded.