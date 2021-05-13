Open pit mining operations commence at Morila

Open pit mining operations have commenced at Firefinch’s Morila Gold Mine in Mali.

“It is very exciting to be off and running with our first open pit mining operation at Morila,” commented Dr Michael Anderson, Firefinch’s MD. Mining is underway at Morila Pit 5 a mining area located on the western margin of the Morila Super Pit.

“The location of Pit 5 right next to our operating processing plant, combined with recent drilling results that enhanced economics, made it a compelling opportunity to fast-track first production before we commence mining at our other satellite deposits,” Anderson added. He also said that all the work has been undertaken safely. “It is very pleasing to have engaged the Malian owned and operated contractor EGTF, to resume mining at Morila Pit 5.”

Malian owned and operated contractor EGTF have mobilised a new 100 tonne class fleet, completed all mining preparatory works including re-establishment of the haul road to the crushers, and commenced mining and haulage to the crusher run of mine (RoM) stockpiles. “Having taken these first steps, we of course remain very focussed on the main prize – bringing the Morila Super Pit back into operation,” Anderson concluded.