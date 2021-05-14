Knight Piésold to conduct Haib Copper Project scoping study

Knight Piésold Consulting has been appointed by Deep-South Resources to conduct scoping studies and assessments on the Haib Copper Project in Namibia.

Knight Piésold has extensive experience in environmental, bulk water supply, power, and heap leaching projects in Namibia and Southern Africa.

The scoping studies include the following:

Water Supply Scoping Study

Knight Piésold will undertake a high-level assessment of the various water options available to the Haib project from surface and groundwater sources. Aspects to consider will include costs, reliability and environmental processes required, with a special focus on gaps and recommendations for future studies.

Alternative Power Supply Scoping Study

Knight Piésold will undertake an assessment of the various power options available to the Haib project including renewable power, and will preliminary size the required infrastructures. Aspects to consider will include technical requirements, costs, reliability, environmental and permitting processes required.

Environmental reconnaissance and road map to the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)

Knight Piésold will undertake an assessment of the various parameters and conditions needed to complete an ESIA and will deliver a roadmap to ESIA and recommendations particularly in terms of project schedule and key milestones to be achieved.

Heap leach pad conceptual assessment

Knight Piésold will undertake a review of previously completed work, conceptual sizing and design of the heap leach pad, ponds and irrigation system and recommendations for future studies. Project information review will include leach column tests, conceptual sizing of the heap leach pad and ponds, dynamic water balance, review of alternatives, gap analysis, project risks identification and recommendations.

Commenting on the appointment Deep-South President & CEO Pierre Leveille said that there was excitement and delight to initiate a collaboration with Knight Piésold. “We are confident that their studies will provide strong guidance and will add value to the project.”