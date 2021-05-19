Keystone Estate connects Ermelo residents to estate living

Developer Craft Homes’ latest development, Keystone Estate is set to bring all the convenience of estate living to the beautiful town of Ermelo, Mpumalanga.

Comprising 68 duplex homes in total, the estate will boast excellent security with an electric fenced boundary wall and security gatehouse, making it ideal for a lockup-and-go lifestyle. This, coupled with the estate’s close proximity to Ermelo’s various industries and schools makes it the perfect choice for those looking to move from outlying areas.

Residents will also enjoy access to a magnificent greenbelt running adjacent to the development as well as being walking distance from convenience shops and amenities.

But location wasn’t the only consideration the developer took when creating Keystone Estate. Craft Homes has a long pedigree of creating bespoke developments in the greater Gauteng area. The developer’s moto is ‘crafting homes with care’, as such they bring a unique attention to detail when creating each of their homes.

Because of this, Keystone Estate’s duplexes will boast more than the standard list of features. Each pet-friendly home will have its own private patio along with contemporary fittings and quality finishes. Also included is a whole host of modern and convenient features such as solar geysers, back-up power, and smart water and electricity meters.

Various options

Home owners will be able to choose from a selection of six different layout options ranging from 75m2 to 90m2.

All of this comes at a competitive price, with 2 bed 1.5 bath homes starting at R899 000 and 3 bed 1.5 bath duplex homes from R1 050 000.

Keystone Estate will be launching onsite on 27 May 2021 from 2pm to 6pm. However, in keeping with the developer’s philosophy of customer convenience, they will also be launching the development online from 8am on the very same day. This will be through Craft Homes’ innovative online platform that allows buyers to view, reserve, and even purchase their new homes completely online.

To find out more about this exciting new development, or how you can unlock estate living for yourself, visit the Craft Homes website.

WATCH: Introducing Ermelo’s new residential development