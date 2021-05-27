Mgojo reflects on his tenure as MCSA president

Outgoing President Mxolisi Mgojo reflected on his turbulent, yet constructive and collaborative four-year term at the Minerals Council South Africa (MCSA).

“I thank my fellow Office Bearers for their wisdom and guidance, our Board and members for their commitment and support, and the Minerals Council CEO, Roger Baxter, and his remarkable team for their commitment. They not only held everything together, they continued to build and grow the organisation and the work that it does,” said Mgojo.

Event highlights

Some of the most memorable events during Mgojo’s four years as MCSA president included:

The attempt by former Minister Mosebenzi Zwane to unilaterally impose a revised Charter in 2017 and the subsequent publication of a much-improved version by Minister Mantashe in 2018;

Rebuilding constructive relationships with the industry’s regulator under the leadership of Minister Mantashe and the collaborative efforts of the minister and the industry to put mining on the front foot following a ‘lost decade’;

The transition from the Chamber of Mines to the MCSA; the significant progress on improving health and safety in the mining sector with the launch of the Kumbul’ekhaya strategy and the National Day of Health and Safety in Mining, and the safest year in recorded history in 2019;

The decline in TB prevalence rates to below the national average; the launch of the Women in Mining and Stop Abuse of Women national days and campaigns and;

The enormous collaborative efforts, by the industry and with organised labour and the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy, to address and mitigate the impacts of Covid-19 to save lives and livelihoods.

Read Mxolisi Mgojo’s full address

Leadership recognition

Baxter recognised Mgojo’s enormous efforts and years of leadership during an extraordinarily eventful tenure. “What an incredible four years it has been under Mr Mgojo’s astute leadership with the significant wisdom of the other four office bearers,” Baxter said.

He added that the leadership collaboration and teamwork between the Office Bearers and the MCSA senior executive team had been exemplary and enabled the Council to not only transform from the old Chamber to the new Minerals Council, but for the organisation to play a national level leadership role in driving the reform and transformation agenda of the sector and country.

“On behalf of all the Board members and my senior leadership team I want to express my sincere appreciation for the huge leadership contribution that the Office Bearers led by Mr Mgojo and including mesdames Fakude and Matlala and messieurs Phiri and Froneman. Their contribution has made a fantastic contribution to the sector and country, and will be built on going forward,” Baxter concluded.