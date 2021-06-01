Name change for Total

Multinational oil and gas company Total is changing its name to TotalEnergies. The name change was approved by shareholders and is anchoring the company’s strategic transformation into a broad energy company in its identity.

In addition to the name change, TotalEnergies is also adopting a new visual identity. Explaining the name change TotalEnergies chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanné said the company had ambitions to become a world class player in energy transition. “That is why Total is transforming and becoming TotalEnergies,” Pouyanné explained.

This new name and new visual identity embody the course TotalEnergies has resolutely charted for itself: that of a broad energy company committed to producing and providing energies that are ever more affordable, reliable and clean.

“Energy is life. We all need it and it’s a source of progress. So today, to contribute to the sustainable development of the planet facing the climate challenge, we are moving forward, together, towards new energies. Energy is reinventing itself, and this energy journey is ours,” Pouyanné concluded.