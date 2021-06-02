Mining News In 90 Seconds 02 June 2021

Mining News In 90 Seconds brings you the latest news making headlines in the mining industry.

In this weeks installment:

Water use licences in 90-days



The Department of Water Affairs has implemented its plan for a 90-day turnaround on water use licence (WUL) applications. The new time frame has been effective as of 01 April 2021.

The Department made an announcement in 2020 about a revision to its regulations on WULA procedures, reducing the targeted timeframe from 300 days. All submissions after 1 April 2021 will follow the 90-day review and decision process while applications initiated before 1 April 2021 will still follow the 300-day process.

Name change for Total

Multinational oil and gas company Total has changed its name to TotalEnergies. Explaining the name change, Chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanné said that the company had a vison of becoming a world-class player in energy transition. In addition to the new name, the company also adopted a new brand identity as well.

Volvo’s new mining trucks

Earlier this year Volvo Trucks South Africa introduced four new trucks to the local market, with a strong focus on the driver environment, safety, and productivity. The new trucks are the Volvo FH, FH16, FM and FMX.