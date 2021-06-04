Isuzu’s variable warranty options

Isuzu’s Variable Warranty Plan is the first of its kind in South Africa and allows greater flexibility for truck customers.

As a leading manufacturer of commercial vehicles Isuzu prides itself as a provider of applications for business solutions by offering a wide range of medium, heavy and extra-heavy commercial vehicles.

To further enhance the Isuzu customer experience for truck customers, Isuzu Motors South Africa (IMSA) is now offering an innovative aftersales solution in the form of Variable Warranty plans specifically tailored to fit the needs of short-, medium-, or long-haul operators.

In addition to the standard two-year unlimited kilometre warranty, customers and operators can opt-in on a Variable Warranty plan, extending the warranty period to either three-, four- or five-years.

“The Isuzu Variable Warranty plan is designed to give commercial vehicle customers greater peace of mind and lower operating costs. Longer access to Isuzu’s highly trained and well-equipped technicians means lower downtime as all repairs will be done to a high standard of workmanship using new approved parts,” says Craig Uren, Senior Vice President: Isuzu Sales and Marketing.

The Variable Warranty Plan is available at no additional upfront cost on all new Isuzu truck chassis cabs across the N-Series, F-Series, and FX-Series ranges purchased and operating in South Africa, however, this excludes truck bodies and certain applications such as tippers, compactors and mixers.

The Variable Warranty Plan is valid from the date of sale of a new vehicle to the original retail purchaser up to a maximum of 500 000 km on N-Series trucks, and 700 000 km on F- and FX-Series trucks. Maintenance terms and conditions apply to the specific Variable Warranty selected.