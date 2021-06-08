Mantashe meets with RBM executives

Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe recently met with Richards Bay Minerals senior executives following the shooting and killing of the mine’s general manager, Nico Swart.

The meeting took place at the Mhlathuze Local Municipality Civic Centre, in Richards Bay. “We are here to convey our condolences to the mine, family, workers and the community following the assassination of Mr Swart,” said Mantashe.

He was joined by members of the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Executive led by Premier Sihle Zikalala, the Chairperson of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Mineral Resources and Energy, Z. Luzipho, the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Police Commissioner, and senior officials of the DMRE, SAPS and KZN Provincial government.

Since 2015, three employees of the mine have been killed. The Minister cautioned against the killings of mining executives across the country, adding that such killings tainted the image of mining in South Africa.

“We must appreciate that crime is not a mining activity. Hence, we invited the Police to help us deal with crime in mining. We can only decisively deal with crime and the killings by arresting, prosecuting, and convicting the perpetrators” added Mantashe.

The Minister further called for investment into the South African economy. “If there is a view out there that it is dangerous to invest in South Africa, we will not see investment. There may be problems, however, if we work together, we can resolve our problems. South Africa is open for investment, and we reassure the investor community that it is safe to invest in South Africa,” he concluded.