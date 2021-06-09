Mining News In 90 Seconds 09 June 2021

Mining News In 90 Seconds brings you the latest news making headlines in the mining industry.

In this weeks installment:

MCSA & labour unions encourage employees to vaccinate

As South Africa heads for a third wave, the Minerals Council South Africa and labour unions, have reconfirmed their support for South Africa’s national vaccination programme, urging all industry employees to get vaccinated as soon as they have the opportunity to do so.

After a detailed assessment process, 55 mining sites have applied to register as primary vaccination sites, and a further 76 sites as secondary sites. Combined, all the sites will cover around 433 000 employees.

Mantashe meets with RBM executives

Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe recently met with Richards Bay Minerals senior executives following the shooting and killing of the mine’s general manager, Nico Swart.

Since 2015, three employees of the mine have been killed. The Minister cautioned against the killings of mining executives across the country.

Isuzu’s variable warranty options

Isuzu Motors South Africa now offers an innovative aftersales solution in the form of Variable Warranty plans specifically tailored to fit the needs of short, medium, or long-haul operators.

In addition to the standard two-year unlimited kilometre warranty, customers and operators can opt-in on a Variable Warranty plan, extending the warranty period to either three, four or five-years.