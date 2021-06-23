Mining News In 90 Seconds 23 June 2021

Mining News In 90 Seconds brings you the latest news making headlines in the mining industry.

In this weeks installment:

KwaHlathi discovery not diamonds – DMRE

The Department of Mineral Resources & Energy released a statement in which it confirmed that the stones recently discovered at KwaHlathi are not diamonds.

Following consultations between the provincial government and the DMRE, a team of officials, geoscientists and mining experts conducted an inspection of the site on the 15th of June 2021, where samples of the stones were collected for further testing and analysis.

The preliminary report shows that the site of the informal mining practices is geographically located on the edge of the Karoo dolerite sill which is not in a zone where diamond occurrences are present. In addition, tests conducted conclusively revealed that the stones discovered in the area are not diamonds.

Impala Rustenburg launches mobile Career Expo

Impala Rustenburg has developed and launched an innovative mobile Career Expo, which will introduce more than 5 700 local high school learners to the wide range of career opportunities in the mining industry.

The mobile Career Expo is expected to visit 12 high schools in the mining community from 28 May to 17 August. The expo will reach learners in Grade 9 – to provide subject choice guidance for Grade 10 – and in grades 11 and 12 – to assist in career planning.

WEBINAR: Labour trafficking in the mining industry

Mining News is hosting a webinar on Labour trafficking in the mining industry on Thursday 24 June at 11 am. I will be joined by Professor Phillip Frankel and Advocate Liechen Strydom. Make sure you register and join us to discuss a very important topic.