Mining News In 90 Seconds 30 June 2021

MCSA & B4SA prepare for workplace vaccination sites

The Minerals Council South Africa is working closely with Business for South Africa, along with the Department of Health, towards the establishment of workplace vaccination sites.

There are currently 58 mining occupational health sites that have applied to register as primary vaccination sites in terms of the protocols set up through B4SA.

All workplace sites have to meet detailed established minimum criteria to store vaccines and possess permits from the NDoH to serve as accredited vaccination sites. Each site has to undergo a very detailed process as regulated and prescribed by the NDoH in order to be registered.

Habib Copper project employees to be retrenched

Deep-South Resources has terminated all work at the Habib Copper project in Namibia, and proceeded with retrenching employees on site.

Following a meeting between Deep-South and the Namibian Ministry of Mines and Energy on Friday 25 June 2021, the ministry upheld its decision not to renew the Exclusive Prospecting Licence (EPL) for the Habib Copper project.

Webinar on-demand viewing

Mining News hosted an informative and thought provoking webinar on labour trafficking in the mining industry. If you didn’t get a chance to watch it, the webinar is available for on demand viewing on the Mining News channel on GoTo webinar.