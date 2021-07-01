Petra Diamonds appoints non-executive directors

Petra Diamonds announced the appointment of three non-executive directors. Their appointments are effective immediately.

Deborah Gudgeon

Gudgeon has been appointed as an independent non-executive director and chair-designate of the Audit & Risk Committee. She is an Independent Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit Committee of the FTSE 100 natural resources and industrial group Evraz plc, which she joined in 2015. Gudgeon has previously been an Independent Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee of Highland Gold Mining and Acacia Mining plc.

Gudgeon qualified as an ACA at PwC (Coopers & Lybrand) before spending eight years as finance executive with the Africa-focused mining and trading group Lonrho, and then held positions with Deloitte, BDO, Gazelle Corporate Finance and Penfida Limited. A British citizen, Gudgeon holds a BSc in Political Science and Government from the London School of Economics and Political Science, and is a member of the ICAEW. She will serve on Petra’s Nominations, Audit & Risk, Remuneration and Investment Committees.

Alexandra (Alex) Watson

Watson has been appointed as a non-independent non-executive director, having been nominated by Franklin Templeton. Emeritus Professor of Accounting at the University of Cape Town, she is the Lead Independent Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee of Coronation Fund Managers in South Africa and Steinhoff International Holdings.

Watson is a former Chair of the Accounting Practices Committee of the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants and is currently Chair of the South African Financial Reporting Investigations Panel. She was a board member, and in 2019 was Vice-Chair of the Amsterdam-based Global Reporting Initiative and is a Board Member and member of the Audit, Finance and Investment Committees of WWF-SA. Watson holds a BCom degree from the University of Cape Town and is a qualified Chartered Accountant (SA). A South African citizen, she will serve on Petra’s Social, Ethics and Diversity, and Investment Committees.

Johannes Bhatt

Bhatt is appointed as a Non-independent Non-Executive Director, having been nominated by Monarch Master Funding 2 (Luxembourg) S.a.r.l. Bhatt is currently Managing Director of Incomet Capital, an investment company within the mining sector, and a Board Member of Zangezur Copper Molybdenum Combine, formerly part of the Cronimet Mining Group.

He was previously a non-executive board member of Stemcor Global Holdings, a steel trading company, having previously been for ten years with Scholz Holding, an international metals recycling and industrial group, latterly as Chief Financial Officer. His earlier career was with Deutsche Bank AG. Bhatt studied Economics at the University of Augsburg and holds an MBA from the University of Stuttgart. A German citizen, he will serve on Petra’s Investment and Health, Safety and Environment Committees.

Commenting on all the appointments, Peter Hill, Non-Executive Chairman of Petra Diamonds said, “I would like to welcome Deborah, Alex and Johannes to the Board of Petra; together they bring a wealth of experience, complementing those of our existing Directors, and their appointments leave the Board well placed to take the company forward.”