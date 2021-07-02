Working towards a digital future for mining

The onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, and its continued repercussions, has further highlighted the need for global digital transformation. In South Africa, it has forced the acceleration of a digital future for most organisations – and mining is no exception.

Although many have already begun investing in digital technologies, others have fallen behind, according to the BCG Digital Acceleration Index (DAI). The DAI shows that the metals and mining industry is roughly 30% to 40% less digitally mature than comparable industries.

South African mines face some unique challenges, including labour uncertainty, illegal mining operations, community activism, as well as plaguing infrastructure issues relating to rail infrastructure, water supply and electricity outages. Furthermore, the high unemployment and poverty rates in the country require a delicate balance between implementing cost-effective technological solutions without compromising the human workforce.

What is clear, though, is that the adoption of digital technology in every facet of the business will ensure sustainability and afford the opportunity for future growth on a global scale. Veolia aims to assist industries with sustainable digital transformation.

