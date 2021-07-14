Petra sells 39.34 carat blue diamond

Petra Diamonds’ 39.34 carat exceptional Type IIb blue diamond recovered at the Cullinan diamond mine in April 2021 has been sold for $40 180 180.

The stone was sold to a partnership between De Beers and Diacore whereby the sale amount needs to be paid in cash before the stone can be delivered.

“This sets a new milestone for Petra in achieving its highest price for a single stone and follows the sale of the 299 carat Type IIa white diamond in March this year and the five blue diamonds comprising the Letlapa Tala Collection in November 2020, purchased by the same De Beers Diacore partnership,” commented Richard Duffy, Petra Diamonds CEO.

Mined from the Cullinan C-Cut, the stone adds to the famous diamonds that have originated from this iconic mine. The diamond achieved a price of US$1 021 357 per carat.