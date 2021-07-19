Fatality at Harmony’s Tshepong mine

A Harmony Gold employee was fatally injured during a mine-related incident at its Tshepong South (previously known as Phakisa mine), near Welkom, in the Free State.

“We are deeply saddened by the incident and will ensure a full investigation into the cause of this tragedy,” said Peter Steenkamp, Harmony Gold CEO. He added that the safety of employees was a major focus at all operations with every effort being made to embed a proactive safety culture to ensure that the company achieves its objective of zero harm and zero loss of life. “After an extended period without fatalities, there can be no greater reminder of the importance of safety than the loss of one of our colleagues,” Steenkamp added.

Harmony’s board and the management team extended their condolences to the deceased’s family, friends and co-workers. Harmony, together with other industry peers recently observed the Mineral Council South Africa’s annual National Day of Health and Safety in Mining on the 8th of July 2021, where the focus was on Renewed Focus for Our New Normal, which recognises the integration of health, safety, and well-being.