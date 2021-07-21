Mining News In 90 Seconds 21 July 2021

Mining News In 90 Seconds brings you the latest news making headlines in the mining industry.

In this weeks installment:

DMRE intervenes amid KZN and Gauteng unrest



Following the unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy intervened by issuing a regulation which Prohibited the Sale and Dispensing of Petrol and Diesel in Containers.

Fatality at Harmony’s Tshepong mine



A Harmony Gold employee was fatally injured during a mine-related incident at its Tshepong South mine near Welkom, in the Free State. Peter Steenkamp, Harmony Gold CEO said the company would launch a full investigation into the cause of this tragedy.

DRDGOLD introduces R12 million copper elution circuit

DRD Gold announced that the new, R12 million copper elution circuit at its Far West Gold Recoveries (FWGR) surface retreatment operation is expected to deliver between 1.2kg and 1.8kg of additional gold per month which would be lost to refining charges.