The measure of the mine

Mining companies need reliable measuring tools to ensure their processing plants and accommodation camps have a continual supply of water.

The proper function of fire hydrants systems, mining processing operations, fresh water for workers, and functioning wastewater treatment plants depends on accurate and timely water measuring devices.

VEGA contributes to three main areas of the mining operations:

the supply of water that comes from either a dam or a bore

the mining processing operation itself

water and wastewater systems at the accommodation camps.

For monitoring bore and water levels, VEGA recommends its standard production sensor. This device sits below the water and measures the head of pressure above the diaphragm. The pressure reading is then transmitted to the control room.

This article was first published in the Resourceful Mining edition of Inside Mining magazine.