Sibanye-Stillwater progresses with vaccination programme

Sibanye-Stillwater has made significant progress with the roll out of its COVID-19 vaccination programme – despite disruptions which affected Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

In accordance with the South African Department of Health (DOH) guidelines and protocols the Group has vaccinated an over 10 000 of its employees (approximately 12% of the South African workforce) since 25 June 2021, testing and validating the efficacy of its vaccination procedures and processes.

“The successful implementation and progress achieved by this initial stage COVID-19 vaccine programme is extremely pleasing. I am equally pleased by the positive response from our employees and support from other key stakeholders, which are essential to the success of this process,” said Neal Froneman, Sibanye-Stillwater CEO.

Extension of vaccination programme

Following the success of the initial phase, the vaccine programme is being extended to another four Group health care facilities in three provinces (Gauteng, North West and Free State) with the capacity to administer 2 500 vaccines per day, which is sufficient based on the number of vaccines we are currently receiving. Subject to DOH approvals and the availability of additional vaccines, Sibanye-Stillwater is prepared to accelerate the rollout to its more than 80 000 South African workforce, their dependents and doorstep community members.

Froneman further explained that Sibanye-Stillwater, preparations for the vaccine roll out programme began before accreditation was granted by the DOH. He added that preparations included training healthcare employees, acquiring suitable vaccine refrigeration and preparing and implementing appropriate protocols.

“It is gratifying to observe the positive outcomes and consequences of our actions. As we have previously said, we fully endorse the national vaccination roll out campaign and if provided with sufficient vaccines, will be able to significantly advance the roll out by utilising our other available health care facilities,” Froneman concluded.